In a new note to clients, Societe Generale charts out what hedge funds are into these days.

Hedge funds are particularly positive on the Nasdaq and oil, but they’re not feeling commodities like corn and wheat.

With Japan pushing Abenomics, the yen is the currency everyone hates.

Check out the chart from SocGen:

