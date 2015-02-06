Here are the asset classes hedge funds love and hate

Societe Generale charted how hedge funds rate various asset classes these days in a note Wednesday.

Hedge funds are particularly positive on the S&P 500 and gold, but they’re not really into commodities like copper, especially since prices tanked recently.

With the combo of loose monetary policy by the European Central Bank and “the hawkish mood of the Fed,” hedge funds are convinced the dollar will continue rising against the euro.

Here’s the chart from SocGen:

