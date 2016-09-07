Here's how (almost) everything you can buy is doing so far this year and since Brexit

Brazil’s stock market has been the place to invest in 2016.

Deutsche Bank’s latest slide deck outlining its “House View” published on Wednesday updated their chart of how major asset classes have performed year-to-date.

It shows that most major equity indexes have recovered from the sell-off after the UK voted to leave the European Union on June 23. But Europe’s Stoxx 600 is still red for the year, although it’s rebounded since Brexit.

And defying most forecasts, US stocks aren’t going nowhere this year, with the S&P 500 up nearly 7% year-to-date on Wednesday.

Here’s the chart:

