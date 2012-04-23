11 Big Bubbles That Are Happening Right Now

Photo: London looks via flickr

“Maybe there is a bubble in the word bubble,” says renowned Yale economist Robert Shiller.Shiller is the genius who predicted the dotcom bubble and the housing bubble. So, he’s probably right about their being a “bubble” bubble.



But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take seriously the warnings of experts.

We tracked down the sectors that experts have called full-on bubbles, and captured what they said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.