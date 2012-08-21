Bronx Politician Allegedly Hired Ex-Boyfriend For $75,000-A-Year Administration Job

Assemblywoman Naomi Rivera

A Bronx assemblywoman is being investigated after claims surfaced she gave two ex-boyfriends cushy jobs in her administration for which they were totally unqualified.In an exclusive, the New York Post reported Tuesday Assemblywoman Naomi Rivera hired one former boyfriend — an insurance salesman — to head up her charity and hired another — a gym teacher — as the community-relations director of her Morris Park district office.



The state Attorney General’s Office and the Bronx district attorney are investigating the claims.

Vincent Pinela, the insurance salesman, claimed he had no prior experience or qualifications for the $75,000-a-year charity job for which he was hired.

He also told the Post that Rivera used public funds as “her personal piggy bank” to pay for “romantic dinner and campaign expenses.”

After River and Pinela broke up in 2009, she hired gym teacher Tommy Torres, her new lover, for the $1,100-a-week community relations position, according to the Post.

Rivera didn’t respond to the Post’s attempts for comments.

The Bronx District Attorney’s Office told the Post it is “aware of allegations, [and] we’re looking into it.”

