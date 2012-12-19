A Minnesota Gun Shop Owner Explained The Appeal Of Semiautomatic Guns

Photo: Wikimedia

Why would anyone buy a military-style assault weapon?NPR asked a Minnesota gun shop owner that question back in 2004, right before a ban on certain semiautomatic weapons was set to expire.



“The guns are just fun to shoot,” answered John Monson, owner of Bill’s Gunshop in Robbinsdale, Minn. He added that the guns are good for sport and multiple-target shooting.

The 1994 law — which banned weapons with bayonet lugs, compensators, and collapsible stocks — eventually expired the following week, sparking a wave of protests among gun control advocates.

But Monson told NPR that the law never stopped him from selling AK-47s and AR-15, (the weapon used in the Newtown shooting).

“I’m here to tell you, these guns never went away,” Monson said. “We’ve been selling them for 10 years perfectly legally, but they do not have a bayonet lug or … a compensator on the end of the barrel.”

And the people who would use these features with the wrong intent are not buying weapons legally anyway, he said.

In fact, all that the ban did was drive up the prices of the legal versions of the assault rifles, Monson said.

