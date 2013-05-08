Check Out The Preview For This Incredibly Violent Anti-Wall Street Movie That Comes Out On Friday

“Assault on Wall Street,” a new movie from director Uwe Boll, hits theatres for limited release on Friday.



Below is the synopsis, via Rotten Tomatoes:

A security guard for an armoured truck, Jim (Dominic Purcell), is a blue-collar New Yorker who works hard to earn a living. His wages support himself and his wife Rosie (Erin Karpluk), who is on the upswing recovering from a near-fatal illness.

Yet things start to fall apart after Rosie’s health insurance stops covering her treatment and Jim’s life savings are lost via a disastrous investment his stockbroker had advised him to make. As a row of professional and personal dominoes falls, Jim is confronted by the realisation that, after being abused and exploited by financial institutions for far too long, he has only one choice: to strike back.

From the mind of notorious German writer/director Uwe Boll (House of the Dead), ASSAULT ON WALL STREET is excoriating look at the American financial system that is sure to stir up plenty of Occupy-esque sentiment.

Watch the trailer below.

