Check Out The Preview For This Incredibly Violent Anti-Wall Street Movie That Comes Out On Friday

“Assault on Wall Street,” a new movie from director Uwe Boll, hits theatres for limited release on Friday.



Below is the synopsis, via Rotten Tomatoes:

A security guard for an armoured truck, Jim (Dominic Purcell), is a blue-collar New Yorker who works hard to earn a living. His wages support himself and his wife Rosie (Erin Karpluk), who is on the upswing recovering from a near-fatal illness.

Yet things start to fall apart after Rosie’s health insurance stops covering her treatment and Jim’s life savings are lost via a disastrous investment his stockbroker had advised him to make. As a row of professional and personal dominoes falls, Jim is┬áconfronted by the realisation that, after being abused and exploited by financial institutions for far too long, he has only one choice: to strike back.

From the mind of notorious German writer/director Uwe Boll (House of the Dead), ASSAULT ON WALL STREET is excoriating look at the American financial system that is sure to stir up plenty of Occupy-esque sentiment.

Watch the trailer below.

