One Of The Hottest Video Games Has Some Hilarious Glitches

The latest game in Ubisoft’s flagship “Assassin’s Creed” series, “Assassin’s Creed Unity,” was released this week. And so far, it’s been anything but smooth sailing.

Right away players reported a bunch of glitches which almost made the game unplayable.

The worst part is that a lot of these errors came even after Ubisoft issued a huge 1 GB patch on day 1. The situation is a shame, because the imagery in the game, which is set in Paris during the Revolution, is absolutely stunning if it worked properly.

Ubisoft has since promise to release even more patches to fix a lot of the issues, according to GameSpot.

But until that happens, players have taken to social media to post some of the horrors they’re seeing in the game

And some of them are unbelievably hilarious.

Check out some of the glitches below (very minor spoilers):

This is what Arno’s father is supposed to look like.

Something went terribly wrong here.

That’s supposed to be Elise, Arno’s adoptive sister. Yikes.

This seems like a terrible way to die:

Even young Arno is missing his face in this scene.

This isn’t the first time a game has included some hilarious glitches, of course. Just last month, players found some hilarious surprises when they tried to scan their faces in “NBA 2K15.”

(Via Game Informer)

