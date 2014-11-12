One Of The Biggest Video Games Of The Year Has A TON Of Bugs

Ubisoft’s latest big game “Assassin’s Creed Unity” just went on sale on Tuesday. But users across all platforms, including PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, are reporting consistent issues with glitches, sudden pop-ins of characters and areas, and massive frame rate drop-offs.

In one thread on the PlayStation 4 subreddit, one user says the game’s “frame rate drops consistently, and I personally don’t think it looks as good as Black Flag [the previous iteration in the “Assassin’s Creed” franchise] did.”

Another user says “it’s happening to me too. Definitely about 20 FPS in crowded areas. Some pop-in too.”

And another early adopter chimes in: “There’s so much damn pop-in, too. NPCs are spasming around and manifesting into existence seemingly at random. They’re falling into place. Literally falling into place. It’s so weird.”

The worst part: These reported problems came after these users installed Ubisoft’s day one patch, which is a 1GB download.

There are similar issues reported on the Xbox One subreddit:

“I absolutely love the franchise. That said the frame rate drops and graphical glitches ruin the immersion and are sadly far too common to be ignored.”

“I would like to warn anyone thinking about buying this game, I got it with my Xbox bundle. I just started it, and it runs sub 30 frames per second constantly. I would advise to wait until it’s fixed or not buy it at all. It is practically unplayable.”

A user who responded to this comment said “I noticed this as well, especially in dense crowds!”

We’ve reached out to Ubisoft about these issues. We’re expecting the company is probably working on another patch to fix these glitches and frame rate drops, but we’ll have to wait to hear from the company to know more. We’ll update this story as soon as we have more information.

The “Assassin’s Creed” franchise has sold north of 73 million units since 2007.

