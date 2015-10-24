The reviews are in for the new 'Assassin's Creed' game and they're all over the place

There’s a new “Assassin’s Creed” game out now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. It’s called “Assassin’s Creed Syndicate,” and it’s based in Industrial Revolution-era London. It’s gorgeous, if nothing else.

Ubisoft One of the game’s two main characters, Jacob, tips his hat at Victorian-era London.

But is it any good? That’s another question altogether. Game reviewers around the globe recently published their reviews, and review aggregation site Metacritic is offering an aggregate score of 78/100 — a passing grade for your high school essay, perhaps, but is it enough to snag your $US60?

The Good

Polygon’s Phil Kollar was one of the most positive reviewers of the bunch, giving the game an overall score of 85/100. He writes, “Syndicate’s environments maximise feeling like an unstoppable assassin and downplay the awkwardness that has consistently accompanied the franchise’s complicated controls and animation.” Kollar praises the game’s characters as a return to form for a franchise that has fallen off track in its past few iterations (we’re looking at you specifically, “Assassin’s Creed 3” and “Assassin’s Creed Unity”).

GameSpot’s Alexa Ray Corriea was similarly positive, saying “The game is a triumphant return to form for the franchise, and presents a beautifully structured tale with heart and soul to spare.” Maybe more importantly, she highlighted this screenshot that features a Corgi dog in a bag.

Ubisoft That adorable little dog is a pretty strong argument for buying this game unto itself!

The Bad

On the flipside, and on the other side of the Atlantic, Britain’s Telegraph calls the game “an unfortunate misstep.” Particularly, Telegraph writer Kirk McKeand takes umbrage with the game’s main protagonists: brother and sister Jacob and Evie. “We have heard it all before. Jacob just goes around London doing whatever people tell him, oblivious to the consequences. He is an idiot. Evie has a couple of brilliant lines towards the end, but while the characters are convincingly voiced and wonderfully animated, they have nothing to say,” McKeand writes.

Videogamer’s Steven Burns is similarly negative on “Syndicate.” He writes, “You’ll want to forgive it its flaws because it does Victorian London so well, something you just can’t get elsewhere. But leave it a few minutes and it reveals itself to be as utterly flawed as its forebears, a beautiful facade on a rotting core.” Yikes!

So, should you buy “Assassin’s Creed Syndicate”?

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

That depends on how much you’ve been burned by previous titles in the series, how much you like Victorian-era London, and how willing you are to give the “Assassin’s Creed” series another shot — these games do come out every year, after all. Are you willing to forgive what could be a not-so-hot story for the ability to explore late-1800s London? Do you really like sneaking around and murdering villains? Then “Assassin’s Creed Syndicate” may very well be for you.

And if not, well, there are dozens of other games available right now during the holiday flood. Dive in!

NOW WATCH: The Samsung Galaxy S6 destroys the iPhone 6s in a few major ways



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.