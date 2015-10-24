All the critics love one amazing aspect of the new 'Assassin's Creed' game

The “Assassin’s Creed” franchise is all about sneaking around rooftops, leaping on villains, and silencing them forever with your sweet, murderous hidden blades.

It’s also all about slowly climbing up building after building in your dogged effort to take down enemies. The climbing, though streamlined over time, can be a bit on the tedious and repetitive side. This year’s game, “Assassin’s Creed Syndicate,” attempts to solve this conundrum with a grappling hook of sorts — a magical grappling hook that whisks you skyward, like so:



Not bad! If nothing else, it helps you get away from large-hatted enemies rather quickly. But even better, the grappling hook enables you to reach even higher vantage points without the laborious task of climbing them step by step:



And reviewers, despite having mixed feelings on the game overall, seem to share a strong, positive opinion on the addition of the grappling hook/rope launcher contraption.

Here’s Polygon reviewer Phil Kollar’s take on it — you should know that Jacob and Evie are the game’s brother/sister protagonists:

“The rope launcher works both vertically and horizontally, letting Jacob or Evie quickly scale to the top of a building or cross a wide street without touching the ground. While this clearly takes heavy inspiration from similar devices in other open-world games, it’s a brilliant addition to the ‘Assassin’s Creed’ arsenal.”

Kollar had a relatively positive review overall, giving the game an 8.5/10.

On the other side of the coin, England’s Telegraph didn’t like the game at all. Reviewer Kirk McKeand said he was, however, totally into the new grappling hook mechanic:

“A grappling hook — given to you by Graham Alexander Bell, naturally — allows you to zoom to the top of a building and zipline across the broad streets of London’s central boroughs. The streets are wider to accommodate all those horse-drawn carts, you see — any of which you can also commandeer. ‘Assassin’s Creed’ has never let you cross the length of its map at such speed.”

Many other reviews shared the same excitement for the new mechanic, despite vastly different opinions on the overall game. Looks like folks prefer shooting to the top of buildings in an instant over climbing them one-by-one!

Here’s a look at the grappling hook in action (starts around 4:30):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.