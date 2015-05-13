Here's what you need to know about this year's 'Assassin's Creed' game

UbisoftHere’s hoping these gentleman break his fall
Every year, the “Assassin’s Creed” franchise takes players to a new historic locale and sics ’em on the locals. 2015 is no different, with the series heading to 1880s London in “Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate.”
It’s the usual hunt and murder bad guys structure, highlighted by some notable differences from past years. The game launches this holiday on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.
Female combatants are a notable addition in 'Assassin's Creed: Syndicate,' like the woman seen here with the rifle.
The 'hidden blade' signature to 'Assassin's Creed' is now a combination blade, firearm and hookshot. Here's the blade form.
And here's a look at the hookshot in action. It enables main character Jacob to move above London's wide streets unnoticed, and to create new vantage points from which to drop on enemies.
Here's a look at those wide London streets. They're filled with horse-drawn carriages, which you can now drive!
Here's a wild look at the horse-drawn carriage action. Hilariously, in the demo we saw, metal lamp posts go flying when you drive through them.
Should Death Race 1880 not entice you, why not leap atop a moving carriage and pick a fight? Or outright leap into another carriage, hijacking it while in motion? You can!
Of course, old standbys like dropping down on enemies from above are still a main component of 'Assassin's Creed: Syndicate.'
And yes, stalking the street with a gang of your best underworld friends is still an option. The gangs in 'Syndicate' are known as 'Rooks.'
Fighting is as gruesome as ever -- maybe even moreso than usual. Jacob's got a brutal weapon from Nepal called a 'Kukri,' shown here.
Should his weapons be out of reach, or a fight too close, he can always use fisticuffs to solve disputes.
And of course you could always stand high above the dingy streets of 1880s London and marvel at the modern era. The Industrial Revolution is awful dirty, isn't it?
