Here's what you need to know about this year's 'Assassin's Creed' game

Ubisoft Here’s hoping these gentleman break his fall

Every year, the “Assassin’s Creed” franchise takes players to a new historic locale and sics ’em on the locals. 2015 is no different, with the series heading to 1880s London in “Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate.”

It’s the usual hunt and murder bad guys structure, highlighted by some notable differences from past years. The game launches this holiday on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

