The first trailer for the 'Assassin's Creed' movie is here

Kirsten Acuna
Michael fassbender assassins creedFox

Fox has finally unveiled the first trailer for its adaptation of popular video game “Assassin’s Creed” starring Michael Fassbender. 

The world premiere for the trailer debuted on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” teasing the game’s iconic Leap of Faith in which a character can dive off of a high building and land unharmed into an area that will break their fall.

Though based on the game, the film is supposed to be an original story expanding the series. Fassbender will be playing two original characters created for the movie outside of the game called Callum Lynch/Aguilar. That seems a little risky instead of adapting one of the characters game lovers are already familiar with. Also starring are Marion Cotillard (“The Dark Knight Rises”), Jeremy Irons, and Brendan Gleeson. 

“Assassin’s Creed” will be in theatres December 21.

Check out the trailer below:

The trailer is set to Kanye West’s “I am a God.” Many people aren’t fans of the decision.  

Assassins creedYouTube

 

 

 

