A stuntman did a 125-foot 'leap of faith' for the 'Assassin's Creed' video game movie

20th Century Fox Stunt double Damien Walters leaped 125 feet for the ‘Assassin’s Creed’ movie.

Video game movies have never had much luck in Hollywood. The upcoming adaptation of “Assassin’s Creed” hopes to change that.

“Assassin’s Creed” stars Academy Award nominated actor Michael Fassbender, which is based off the extremely popular video game. A new behind-the-scenes feature reveals that the creators are aiming for a more realistic video game movie.

One way they hope to achieve that is with the leap of faith. In the game, this move involves an assassin jumping off an incredibly high structure and landing completely unharmed.

Here’s an example of what it looks like in the game:





To recreate this for the movie, director Justin Kurzel decided to get ambitious. Instead of digitally animating the sequence, stunt double Damien Walters did the leap himself. Walters had to dive 125 feet:

20th Century Fox It’s one of the highest free falls ever performed by a stunt double.

20th Century Fox Walters prepares for the leap.

According to the video, it’s one of the highest free falls performed by a stuntman in almost 35 years. The record is still held by Dar Robinson, who jumped 220 feet in the 1981 film “Sharky’s Machine.” Still, Walters’ jump is no small feat.

Walters successfully pulled off the stomach-churning drop:





He was greeted by a cheering crew.

“That’s the best bit, when you walk off and go, ‘yeah, I’m alright,'” Walters said after completing the jump.

And here’s what it will look like in the final film:





You’ll be able to see the full leap in action when “Assassin’s Creed” opens in theatres on December 21.

Watch the full feature below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.