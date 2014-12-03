Here's What London Looks Like In The New 'Assassin's Creed'

The next title in Ubisoft’s blockbuster “Assassin’s Creed” series is coming out next year and it’s going to be set in Victorian London, gaming news site Kotaku first reported.

Kotaku managed to get a 7-minute preview of what the next game will look like. In the new game set in 19th century London, the player is an assassin tasked with killing members of the secretive Knight’s Templar organisation.

Here’s what London will look like in the new game:

Kotaku says that the preview video showed the main character fighting enemies on the roof of one of London’s stagecoaches. You can even see gas lanterns lining the street in the background:

After that fight, the assassin follows his target into Charing Cross station, one of Victorian London’s busiest areas. He dons a top hat to fit in with the crowd:

The new game will also let you swing through Charing Cross station on a grappling hook before stabbing unsuspecting pedestrians, as seen here:

It’s also reported that the in-game version of Victorian London features dirty back alleys, gambling in pubs, moving steam trains, and the River Thames.

After Kotaku posted the leaked images, Ubisoft took the unusual step of confirming the leaked game, issuing this statement to media outlets:

It is always unfortunate when internal assets, not intended for public consumption, are leaked. And, while we certainly welcome anticipation for all of our upcoming titles, we’re disappointed for our fans, and our development team, that this conceptual asset is now public. The team in our Quebec studio has been hard at work on the particular game in question for the past few years, and we’re excited to officially unveil what the studio has been working on at a later date. In the meantime, our number one priority is enhancing the experience of Assassin’s Creed Unity for players.

The “Assassin’s Creed” series is known for presenting amazingly real looking settings of different cities. Previous games have taken place in 15th-century Florence, Venice, America during the Revolution, and Paris.

