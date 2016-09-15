The best 'Assassin's Creed' games are finally coming to modern consoles

Believe it or not, there was once a time when you could be genuinely excited about “Assassin’s Creed.” The first game, while flawed, had a truly creative vision and its first few sequels were incredibly fun.

There’s good news if you either loved those sequels or never got around to playing them: they will be bundled together in one $60 package on PS4 and Xbox One on November 15. Here’s the trailer for “Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection”:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection” is named after Ezio Auditore, the protagonist of the three games that are featured in the collection:

“Assassin’s Creed II”

“Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood”

“Assassin’s Creed: Revelations”

The trilogy follows Ezio as he galavants across renaissance Italy and Constantinople, stabbing several historical figures in the name of uncovering a vast worldwide conspiracy. Said conspiracy extends into several sequences that take place in the present day; that particular storyline was at its best in these three games.

Aside from 60-80 hours of truly excellent open-world action game design, this collection also comes with a couple of short films that flesh out the story. Additionally, you can get a discount on a ticket to the upcoming “Assassin’s Creed” film, starring Michael Fassbender.

The only bummer is this collection doesn’t feature the competitive online multiplayer that was introduced in “Brotherhood” and refined in “Revelations.” It’s some of the most fun I’ve ever had in a multiplayer game, as it required players to act like regular citizens and blend into crowds to sneak around the maps.

There’s still a version of it in “Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag” on PS4 and Xbox One, but I’m not sure if anyone still plays it.

That said, this is a pretty enticing collection, even as someone who played through these games multiple times. If you’ve never played an “Assassin’s Creed” game and you don’t know where to start, this is definitively the way to go.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.