Assassin's Creed and Splinter Cell Movies Coming From Ubisoft

By M.H. Williams



Just two weeks after announcing Ubisoft Motion Pictures, the production house has already prepped some of Ubisoft’s best properties for feature films. Variety spoke with studio head Jean-Julien Baronnet and VP of international marketing Jean de Rivieres, who said that UMP is currently looking at Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell, and Ghost Recon for possible movies.

“Our strategy is not to diversify but to bolster the appeal of our franchises — that’s why we want to make sure our films will reflect the brands accurately and consolidate our fan base while expanding beyond the games’ primary target audience,” de Rivieres said. “We will have a script ready by the end of the year.”

Ubisoft Motion Pictures is heading to Hollywood this June to shop around the properties.

“We want to keep ownership, retain control over the film content, and we’re open to work with studios on the development of our projects, and eventually collaborate on the pre-casting, pre-budget and script,” added Baronnet.

The studio is also developing a CGI cartoon series based on the Raving Rabbits brand. Hopefully, Assassin’s Creed will turn out better than the Hitman movie. Fingers crossed.

