Assange Will Get Almost $1.5 Million For His Book Deal

Photo: AP

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange will get advances totaling $1.3 million for his autobiography, due to be published in the U.S. and the UK, the London Sunday Times reports (via Mashable).In the interview, Assange also says that he doesn’t want to write the book, but has to to cover his legal fees and keep Wikileaks afloat. That’s a great sales pitch if we ever heard one.



Now Check Out Photos Of The English Mansion Where Julian Assange Will Be Spending His Holidays →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.