ASSANGE: I would have had 'no problem' releasing similar info about Trump and might do so in 4 years

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said Thursday that he would have had “no problem” releasing similar information on President-elect Donald Trump as his organisation did related to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

In an interview on Fox News host Sean Hannity’s radio program, Assange said that in four years, he might release hacked information on Trump — if Trump should upset someone that ends up providing WikiLeaks with such documents.

Assange also would not say how he received the hacked emails from Clinton’s campaign chair, John Podesta, which his organisation leaked in a prolonged fashion throughout October leading up to Election Day, seemingly to create maximum effect.

US intelligence has pointed to Russia being involved in hacking political organisations and operatives in the United States, with the White House on Thursday going as far to suggest that Russian President Vladimir Putin was directly involved in the operation.

But Assange said he did not received the hacked documents that he dumped from Russian sources, although he pointed to two other prominent leak outlets — Guccifer 2.0 and DC Leaks — as appearing to be tied to the Russians. However, he said the appearance was so overwhelming that it might have been specifically to make people think the two operations were operating in coordination with Russia.

The WikiLeaks founder is currently under asylum living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faces allegations of sexual assault.

Calls for an investigation into the Russian role in election-related hacking have increased in recent days and come from both sides of the aisle following a pair of Washington Post and New York Times reports that said the CIA has determined Russia interfered in the campaign to try to tip the scales toward Trump. The president-elect has resisted those calls.

