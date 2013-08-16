Julian Assange Claims Russian Intelligence Has Refrained From Interviewing Edward Snowden

YouTube/Russia Today Julian Assange during an episode of his show, ‘The World Tomorrow,’ which aired on Russia Today.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange told Australian media that NSA whistleblower and leaker Edward Snowden has not been interviewed by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) or any other Russian intelligence agency during his seven weeks in Russia, Agence France Presse reports.

Assange, whose closest advisor has reportedly been by Snowden’s side since he arrived in Moscow on June 23, added that WikiLeaks has been “watching the situation closely and the Russian authorities have behaved well.”

The statements are curious as there are several reasons to question the claim, including:

Maybe he’s right and “this is a political and diplomatic matter that long ago rose above being just an intelligence matter.”

But that would mean that the FSB, who are masters of human exploitation, have decided not to involve themselves with an elite American hacker who “carefully read” 10,000 classified NSA files and knows his way around the NSA’s vetting process. That is highly unlikely.

