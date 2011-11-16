Assange Takes Extradition Fight To UK's Highest Court

Photo: AP

LONDON (AP) — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange filed a bid Tuesday to challenge his extradition to Sweden in Britain’s highest court, says the Judicial Office.On Nov. 2, two judges rejected the 40-year-old hacker’s challenge to an order that he be extradited to Sweden to face questioning over allegations of rape and molestation.



Assange will ask High Court judges at a Dec. 5 hearing to rule that his case raises a question of general public importance and should be considered by the Supreme Court.

WikiLeaks spokesman Kristinn Hrafnsson declined to comment on why Assange decided to apply for a hearing in the Supreme Court, saying he did not have the full details.

“This is a personal matter not a WikiLeaks matter,” he told The Associated Press. “This is a separate issue from the organisation.”

