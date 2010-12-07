Photo: espenmoe via flickr

Julian Assange has been arrested in England on a Swedish warrant.He will appear in court by 7:30 EST, unless granted an extension.



News of his arrest was announced by Sky News at 4:30 this morning, with details appearing at The Guardian.

Assange was arrested for non-consensual sex sex charges, nothing to do with Wikileaks. If authorities try to shut down Wikileaks, remember his ominous warning:

The Cable Gate archive has been spread, along with significant material from the US and other countries to over 100,000 people in encrypted form. If something happens to us, the key parts will be released automatically. Further, the Cable Gate archives is in the hands of multiple news organisations. History will win. The world will be elevated to a better place. Will we survive? That depends on you.

Check out the secret Wikileaks list of 300 foreign sites that are critical to U.S. interests >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.