Failed Actor Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Extort $13M From Harvey Weinstein

Weinstein is among five alleged victims of a failed extortion attempt.

Fledgling actor Vivek Shah was arrested August 10 for allegedly trying to extort millions from Harvey Weinstein, Christopher Cline, and three others. According to The Smoking Gun, the 25-year-old actor sent five similar extortion letters between the months of June and July threatening to kill if he didn’t receive funds to the tune of $13 million transferred to offshore accounts.



According to an affidavit from Postal Inspector Joshua Mehall, alleged victims are believed to include Weinstein, philanthropist and coal mining entrepreneur Christopher Cline, Eric Lefkofsky of Groupon, and two billionaire oil and gas company founders.

The 60-year-old Weinstein is described as “a Connecticut resident and co-founder of a film studio” in the affidavit.

Shah, an aspiring actor from Akron, Ohio, according to IMDB, made appearances in the television series “Bones,” NBC’s short-lived “Outsourced” and played a bank hostage in the beginning of 2008’s “The Dark Knight.”

His page also claims he “frequently volunteers his time at the Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, CA.”

The actor is currently in custody until a detention hearing. The alleged charges he faces for sending extortion letters carry a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

