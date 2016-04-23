A New York City gym has a new high-intensity class that looks like an arcade

New York City gym Asphalt Green has a new high-intensity, circuit-based class that looks more like an arcade than a gym. The gym has a fully interactive workout space for the class, with floors and walls that respond to touch.

Participants have to react to unpredictable LED light cues, which trains reflexes and muscle memory, in addition to generating short bursts of intense exercise. People can burn up to 1,000 calories in a 45-minutes class.

Story by Lisa Ryan and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

