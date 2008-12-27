Aspen On Sale

If the shoppers can make it to Aspen they still have money. But it looks like they won’t spend it unless there’s a huge discount.



Aspen Daily News: Many luxury goods in high-end retail stores in downtown Aspen were on sale on Christmas Eve, reflecting the global slowdown in spending by the wealthy.

Prada was featuring 50 per cent off on clothing on the first floor of its starkly luxurious Galena Street store.

Bulgari had selected jewelry items marked 20 per cent off. Handbags along one wall of the Gucci store were 50 per cent off. A scarf in Fendi was marked down from $176 to $70.

The Aspen Art Museum this week offered it members a 50 per cent discount on their annual fundraising event over the holidays that features models parading on the runway in furs from Dennis Basso.

General admission tickets to the Dec. 28 at the St. Regis hotel event are now $150 instead of $300. A table for four with champagne and hors d’oeuvers is $1,500 instead of $3,000.



But the sidewalks of Aspen were still bustling with consumers out Christmas shopping yesterday afternoon and you couldn’t really tell there was a global economic meltdown underway.

Gayle Dickie from Los Angeles was on the street and ready to shop Wednesday along with her 16-year-old daughter Kylie O’Brien.

“I had a really good end of year,” Dickie said, smiling.

But she was still looking for discounts.



“I care very much about discount signs,” Dickie said. “If there isn’t a discount sign, I probably won’t go in.”

