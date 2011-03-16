Aspen Insurance Expands IR Team

Aspen Insurance has expanded its investor relations department with the appointment of Kerry Calaiaro as senior vice president of IR.



The appointment reflects the development of Aspen’s products and geographical spread since its initial public offering in 2003, says the company in a statement.

Calaiaro joins NYSE-listed Aspen from Willis Group, where she has spent the last 10 years as the insurance broker’s director of IR.

In her new role, Calaiaro will be based in New York and report to Aspen’s chief executive Chris O’Kane. She will work in partnership with Apsen’s existing vice president of IR Noah Fields, who is based at the company’s headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda.

‘Our relationships with the investment community are very important to us and I believe that Kerry’s addition to the investor relations team will ensure that we are able to continue to serve our shareholders and other investment professionals to the high standards they have come to expect from Aspen as interest grows in our increasingly diverse business,’ comments O’Kane in the statement.

Prior to her job at Willis Group, Calaiaro worked in the IR department at Summit Bancorp. She is a trained accountant who acquired her accountancy qualifications from Ernst & Young.

Calaiaro joins Aspen as insurance stocks around the world come under pressure following the Japan earthquake and tsunami.

