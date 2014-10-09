HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Mansion On Aspen's 'Billionaire Mountain' Is On Sale For $US65 Million

Asta Thrastardottir
The Summit House on Aspen's Red MountainMark Haldeman

Aspen, sometimes called the “Rocky Mountain playground of the rich and famous,” reigns over expensive ski resort real estate.

The newest listing on the block, which is selling for $65 million, is no exception.

The 17,000-square-foot home sits atop the well-known Red Mountain (aka Billionaire Mountain), and looks over Aspen and all four of its ski areas.

The mansion features 7 bedrooms, 11 baths, and a 4,150 square foot deck — not to mention floor-to-ceiling windows with some pretty breathtaking views.

Welcome to the Summit House.

The lot is 5.98 acres in total on Aspen's Red Mountain.

The mountain is sometimes known as Billionaire Mountain because of its expensive real estate.

Inside, the views from the house are incredible.

The dining room is equipped with a chandelier that would impress any dinner guest and seating for eight.

It has very comfy chairs to sit in and relax by a fireplace.

It even has a telescope for stargazing or spying on neighbours.

The bedroom has a view that will make waking up in the morning a whole lot nicer.

So does the bathroom.

It has plenty of guest rooms, too.

All of them also have gorgeous views of the surrounding mountains.

A winding staircase runs through the house.

The basement has a purple ceiling light and bar.

There is even a motorcycle in the game room.

The kitchen has giant countertops.

A taxidermy deer watches over a cozy bar area.

Plus, the entire home is surrounded by Aspen's mountain scenery.

Don't like the cold?

