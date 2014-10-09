HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Mansion On Aspen's 'Billionaire Mountain' Is On Sale For $US65 Million

Aspen, sometimes called the “Rocky Mountain playground of the rich and famous,” reigns over expensive ski resort real estate.

The newest listing on the block, which is selling for $65 million, is no exception.

The 17,000-square-foot home sits atop the well-known Red Mountain (aka Billionaire Mountain), and looks over Aspen and all four of its ski areas.

The mansion features 7 bedrooms, 11 baths, and a 4,150 square foot deck — not to mention floor-to-ceiling windows with some pretty breathtaking views.

