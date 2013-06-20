The Most Delicious Dishes At The Aspen Food & Wine Classic [Photos]

From Foie gras and ceviche to meatballs and Patrón popsicles, last weekend’s Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado had something for everyone.



Every day, there were two grand tastings, where one can roam two massive tents trying glass after glass of wine from 300 exhibitors and countless nibbles of food from restaurants and brands all over the world.

And we tried it all during the three-day festival where over 5,000 celebrity chefs, foodies, wine-os, and fans gather for one gluttonous weekend.

And then we took photos of everything we ate and drank so that we could make you hungry.

