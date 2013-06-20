The Most Delicious Dishes At The Aspen Food & Wine Classic [Photos]

Aly Weisman
Food & Wine Classic Aspen 2013

From Foie gras and ceviche to meatballs and Patrón popsicles, last weekend’s Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado had something for everyone. 

Every day, there were two grand tastings, where one can roam two massive tents trying glass after glass of wine from 300 exhibitors and countless nibbles of food from restaurants and brands all over the world.

And we tried it all during the three-day festival where over 5,000 celebrity chefs, foodies, wine-os, and fans gather for one gluttonous weekend.

And then we took photos of everything we ate and drank so that we could make you hungry.

My first meal at Food & Wine Classic was supposed to be a Spanish BBQ by celebrity chef José Andres. Instead, my flight was delayed and I was forced to pick apart this packaged airport food.

Luckily, things could only go up from there and the next day I entered the grand tasting tents in Ruby Park.

The tasting tents are set against a beautiful mountain backdrop and are open twice a day for a little over an hour.

Everyone is immediately greeted with Fiji water. A necessary pairing with wine in the altitude.

Or tequila.

I went with a Patrón watermelon jalapeno margarita.

The liquid courage helped me brave the crowded inside of the tasting tents.

One of the most popular stops is the Best New Chefs table.

Where I sampled one of my favourite dishes of the weekend: a warm baby carrot salad with savory granola and ricotta cheese by chef Matthew Gaudet.

Chef Chris Shepherd of Houston served this Korean braised goat with dumplings.

The Lexus-sponsored booth also had some of the most delicious items, including this pastrami Reuben.

And an olive oil poached salmon with green asparagus, daikon sprouts and rice.

Crispy pork belly with sour cherries and greek yogurt.

Cured sturgeon with quinoa yogurt and citrus pudding.

Spicy morcilla with with rhubarb marmalade and mustard seeds.

And a poached strawberry yuzu with vanilla goat cheese and graham cracker for dessert.

The rest of the booths offered delicacies like rabbit and foie gras terrine, if you're into that.

There was a delicious Thai coconut soup.

Grass-fed New Zealand beef.

Which this cowboy thoroughly enjoyed.

For healthy eaters, this artichoke and tomato crostini was made with Udi's gluten free bread.

And these spring rolls were dressed with an Earth Balance peanut butter sauce.

Surprisingly, one of the best dishes was from Korean Air.

It was a bibimbap with rice, veggies and meat.

It was even served by stewardesses.

Another table had shrimp fried two ways.

Gulf oyster bisque.

A crab salad by Alaska Seafood.

Whitefish salad with salmon roe.

Scallop ceviche.

Octopus ceviche for days.

Meatballs by Robert Mondavi Winery.

Cured meat with a Parmesan salad from the American Lamb Board.

Beef tartare bites.

Freshly baked breads to showcase gourmet olive oil.

Godiva chocolates made on-site.

And a fudge cake from The Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

There was no shortage of cheese.

The end of each walkway had a table offering blue cheese, bread, grapes, Kettle chips and Fig Newtons.

There was also waste disposal throughout each of the three tents.

Food is prepared in nearby catering tents.

We caught this chef making deviled eggs with shrimp.

Everything must be made in mass.

There were wine bottles bigger than some people's bodies.

I had to balance my food and drink.

The alcohol was flowing.

There were funky new bottles of tequila.

Mezcal from Mexico.

Spiced pumpkin vodka.

Whiskey paired with chocolates.

Patrón popsicles.

And Sauvignon blanc with (very) fresh fish.

Then there was a wine and cheese tasting with experts Laura Werlin and Megan Krigbaum.

Here are their suggested pairings.

NYC chef Danny Meyer hosted a wine and taco tasting.

At the end of the weekend, everyone was full and exhausted.

Once again, my flight home was delayed forcing me to eat this aeroplane snack pack for dinner. An ironic ending to my fabulous food-filled weekend.

