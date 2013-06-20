The Most Delicious Dishes At The Aspen Food & Wine Classic [Photos]

From Foie gras and ceviche to meatballs and Patrón popsicles, last weekend’s Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado had something for everyone.
Every day, there were two grand tastings, where one can roam two massive tents trying glass after glass of wine from 300 exhibitors and countless nibbles of food from restaurants and brands all over the world.
And we tried it all during the three-day festival where over 5,000 celebrity chefs, foodies, wine-os, and fans gather for one gluttonous weekend.
And then we took photos of everything we ate and drank so that we could make you hungry.
My first meal at Food & Wine Classic was supposed to be a Spanish BBQ by celebrity chef José Andres. Instead, my flight was delayed and I was forced to pick apart this packaged airport food.
Luckily, things could only go up from there and the next day I entered the grand tasting tents in Ruby Park.
The tasting tents are set against a beautiful mountain backdrop and are open twice a day for a little over an hour.
Where I sampled one of my favourite dishes of the weekend: a warm baby carrot salad with savory granola and ricotta cheese by chef Matthew Gaudet.
The Lexus-sponsored booth also had some of the most delicious items, including this pastrami Reuben.
The end of each walkway had a table offering blue cheese, bread, grapes, Kettle chips and Fig Newtons.
Once again, my flight home was delayed forcing me to eat this aeroplane snack pack for dinner. An ironic ending to my fabulous food-filled weekend.
