The Most Mouthwatering Dishes At The Aspen Food & Wine Festival

Food and Wine Aspen hamburgerBusiness Insider/Aly WeismanThis healthy hamburger from ‘Biggest Loser’ chef Devin Alexander was just one of the many bites from the weekend.

From oysters and ahi tuna to Bloody Marys and burgers, this weekend’s Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado, had something for everyone.

Each day there were two grand tastings, where attendees roam two massive tents trying glass after glass of wine from 300 exhibitors and countless bites of food from restaurants and brands all over the world.

We tried it all during the three-day festival where over 5,000 celebrity chefs, foodies, wine lovers, and fans gather for one gluttonous weekend.

Welcome to the Food And Wine Classic, where grand tastings take place in these tents twice a day Friday through Sunday.

Upon entrance, you are immediately greeted with cocktails.

Patrón always has a great booth, complete with themed Tequila cocktails like Bloody Marias, Rocky Mountain Mojitos, and Colorado Mules.

There was a Bloody Mary bar with tons of meat, veggie, and hot sauce options to add in.

It was delicious.

If mojitos are more your thing, this bike blended them right up!

But you can't drink on an empty stomach, so we headed to the Lexus booth to try this pimento-cheese dip with fresh cut potato chips.

They also offered an octopus dish.

And this crab roll wrapped in daikon and topped with sea salt -- one of the tastiest bites of the weekend.

Inside the tents, we found this 'healthy hamburger' from 'Biggest Loser' chef Devin Alexander. It's apparently 'much healthier than a Big Mac.'

There were glorious tomatoes, cucumbers, and meat from Eagle Springs Organic.

Delicious deviled eggs.

Fresh Copper River salmon.

It tasted as good as it looked.

Certified Piedmontese beef tartare cones.

Chile pulled pork on flatbread with avocado crema, cotija cheese, and pickled vegetables from Deschutes Brewery in Bend, Oregon.

Chobani had one of our favourite booths. The Greek yogurt company offered this take on the watermelon and feta cheese craze combo.

They offered another savory yogurt cup of heirloom tomatoes and basil with balsamic vinaigrette.

And a sweeter cup topped with pistachios and chocolate.

Over in the American Express Centurion Lounge, there was gorgeous salmon sashimi with kaffir lime coconut broth and chilli tapioca.

Let's take a closer look at that.

As well as rice cracker crusted tuna with sriracha citrus emulsion.

Korean Airlines made aeroplane food look good with this traditional bibimbap dish.

The Riviera Maya in Cancun gave out delicious crab gazpacho with banana chips.

Nest restaurant at the Viceroy Hotel in Snowmass offered bratwurst.

Snowmass' Bia Hoi also went with sausage.

Proof + Pantry in Dallas gave samples of their Estancia beef dumplings.

Many vendors offered food while encouraging social media interaction.

This ice cream may look simple, but Steve's gluten free, sea salted cantaloupe, and ginger concoction was one of the tastiest bites of the weekend.

Other desserts included a healthy chickpea-based chocolate spread served with pretzels from Hope Foods.

Almonds swimming in honey from Marshall's Farm.

Delicate chocolates from Colorado's Truffles In Paradise.

And bowls of fresh strawberries were strewn throughout the tasting tents.

To try the wine, you grab a glass and it's go time.

Rhone Valley Wines gave out free sunglasses with their tasting.

New Wines of Greece carefully labelled their different options.

There was a giant tub of bitters and jalisco at the Tacky Tiki party at The Little Nell.

At the Wonderland party, we tried this delicious dish of shellfish flan with smoked trout roe salsa from Empellón in NYC.

Chicago's Alinea restaurant offered gazpacho from this contraption. It was a favourite of the weekend.

It came out of a spout like this.

Chef Cornelius Gallagher of Royal Caribbean International offered 'Vanishing Noodle Soup,' made with chicken, duck, truffle and bacon.

It is called that because the 'noodles' vanish when the broth is poured.

Guests were offered foie gras custard in egg cups.

And chocolate marshmallow pops for dessert.

Chef José Andres showed off his famous jamón and caviar 'taco' at his Wines from Spain party.

Where there were also spit roasted baby lambs (later served with tzatziki and marinated onions).

A raw oyster bar from Rappahanock Oysters.

Mini pork burgers with piquillo peppers, aioli, and iberico bacon.

And out-of-this-world burrata cheese topped with caviar.

By the end of the weekend, there was no room for more!

