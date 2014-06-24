The Most Mouthwatering Dishes At The Aspen Food & Wine Festival

Business Insider/Aly Weisman This healthy hamburger from ‘Biggest Loser’ chef Devin Alexander was just one of the many bites from the weekend.

From oysters and ahi tuna to Bloody Marys and burgers, this weekend’s Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado, had something for everyone.

Each day there were two grand tastings, where attendees roam two massive tents trying glass after glass of wine from 300 exhibitors and countless bites of food from restaurants and brands all over the world.

We tried it all during the three-day festival where over 5,000 celebrity chefs, foodies, wine lovers, and fans gather for one gluttonous weekend.

