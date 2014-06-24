The Most Mouthwatering Dishes At The Aspen Food & Wine Festival

Business Insider/Aly WeismanThis healthy hamburger from ‘Biggest Loser’ chef Devin Alexander was just one of the many bites from the weekend.
From oysters and ahi tuna to Bloody Marys and burgers, this weekend’s Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado, had something for everyone.
Each day there were two grand tastings, where attendees roam two massive tents trying glass after glass of wine from 300 exhibitors and countless bites of food from restaurants and brands all over the world.
We tried it all during the three-day festival where over 5,000 celebrity chefs, foodies, wine lovers, and fans gather for one gluttonous weekend.
Welcome to the Food And Wine Classic, where grand tastings take place in these tents twice a day Friday through Sunday.
Patrón always has a great booth, complete with themed Tequila cocktails like Bloody Marias, Rocky Mountain Mojitos, and Colorado Mules.
But you can't drink on an empty stomach, so we headed to the Lexus booth to try this pimento-cheese dip with fresh cut potato chips.
And this crab roll wrapped in daikon and topped with sea salt -- one of the tastiest bites of the weekend.
Inside the tents, we found this 'healthy hamburger' from 'Biggest Loser' chef Devin Alexander. It's apparently 'much healthier than a Big Mac.'
Chile pulled pork on flatbread with avocado crema, cotija cheese, and pickled vegetables from Deschutes Brewery in Bend, Oregon.
Chobani had one of our favourite booths. The Greek yogurt company offered this take on the watermelon and feta cheese craze combo.
Over in the American Express Centurion Lounge, there was gorgeous salmon sashimi with kaffir lime coconut broth and chilli tapioca.
This ice cream may look simple, but Steve's gluten free, sea salted cantaloupe, and ginger concoction was one of the tastiest bites of the weekend.
Other desserts included a healthy chickpea-based chocolate spread served with pretzels from Hope Foods.
At the Wonderland party, we tried this delicious dish of shellfish flan with smoked trout roe salsa from Empellón in NYC.
Chicago's Alinea restaurant offered gazpacho from this contraption. It was a favourite of the weekend.
Chef Cornelius Gallagher of Royal Caribbean International offered 'Vanishing Noodle Soup,' made with chicken, duck, truffle and bacon.
