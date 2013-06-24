How Famous Chefs And Foodies Partied At The Food + Wine Classic In Aspen [PHOTOS]

The annual Aspen Food & Wine Classic is one of the most highly anticipated food festivals of the year.
After stuffing our faces for three straight days last weekend, we showed you everything we tasted during the twice-daily grand testings.
And now we take you inside the glamorous, gluttonous parties where celebrity chefs such as Tom Colicchio, José Andrés, Gail Simmons, Danny Meyer, Mario Batali, Ming Tsai, Susan Feniger, Marcus Samuelson, David Chang and Thomas Keller partied literally until the sun came up.
A highlight of the weekend was Food & Wine magazine's Best New Chef's party at the top of Aspen mountain.
The ski lodge at the top of the mountain was transformed into a beautiful party space, complete with flowers, candles and confetti decorations.
While a few doors down other festival-goers took advantage of the open Patrón bar at Above the Salt restaurant.
The final day consisted of a massive meat cook out hosted by Argentinian winery, Terrazas de los Andes.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.