How Famous Chefs And Foodies Partied At The Food + Wine Classic In Aspen [PHOTOS]

Aly Weisman
aspen food wine

The annual Aspen Food & Wine Classic is one of the most highly anticipated food festivals of the year.

After stuffing our faces for three straight days last weekend, we showed you everything we tasted during the twice-daily grand testings.

And now we take you inside the glamorous, gluttonous parties where celebrity chefs such as Tom Colicchio, José Andrés, Gail Simmons,  Danny Meyer, Mario Batali, Ming Tsai, Susan Feniger, Marcus Samuelson, David Chang and Thomas Keller partied literally until the sun came up.

A highlight of the weekend was Food & Wine magazine's Best New Chef's party at the top of Aspen mountain.

You had to take a 25-minute gondola ride just to get there.

The ski lodge at the top of the mountain was transformed into a beautiful party space, complete with flowers, candles and confetti decorations.

French Laundry chef Thomas Keller was slicing and dicing seafood for hungry party-goers.

Momofuku chef David Chang served his famous pork straight off the pig.

And there was fresh rolled pasta.

A DJ made everyone dance off the calories.

But then there was a delicious chocolate hazelnut tart for dessert.

Later that night, many headed to Belly Up to watch 80s cover band The Spazmatics perform.

Top Chef's Marcus Samuelsson, Kristen Kish and Jamie Bissonnette were all there.

While a few doors down other festival-goers took advantage of the open Patrón bar at Above the Salt restaurant.

You could mix anything in your tequila cocktail.

Or just get it straight from the tap!

There was even an igloo.

Casa Dragones hosted a tequila and oyster party on the rooftop of the Dancing Bear.

Gail Simmons

Editor-in-Chief of Food & Wine magazine Dana Cowin cheersed to the 31st year of the festival.

Mario Batali brought his kids to José Andrés' Spanish BBQ.

The BBQ was held at a sprawling private estate..

Even the food was prepared against the gorgeous mountain backdrop.

The next day, American Express hosted a breakfast catered by Top Chef Susan Feniger.

And chef Ming Tsai served Tom Colicchio at the AXP RTP Trade Only Lunch.

The final day consisted of a massive meat cook out hosted by Argentinian winery, Terrazas de los Andes.

An Argentine chef prepared a delicious meal at the T-Lazy 7 ranch.

Even the empenadas were homemade.

After all of the cowboy hat-wearing guests made their way through the buffet...

We were left with perfect-looking plates.

Needless to say, everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

Now check out everything we ate at the Aspen Food & Wine Classic ...

Mouthwatering photos from inside the grand tasting tents >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.