How Famous Chefs And Foodies Partied At The Food + Wine Classic In Aspen [PHOTOS]

The annual Aspen Food & Wine Classic is one of the most highly anticipated food festivals of the year.



After stuffing our faces for three straight days last weekend, we showed you everything we tasted during the twice-daily grand testings.

And now we take you inside the glamorous, gluttonous parties where celebrity chefs such as Tom Colicchio, José Andrés, Gail Simmons, Danny Meyer, Mario Batali, Ming Tsai, Susan Feniger, Marcus Samuelson, David Chang and Thomas Keller partied literally until the sun came up.

