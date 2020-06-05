Look inside a house made of shipping containers built on a Colorado ranch just outside of Aspen

Melissa Wiley
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
  • A Colorado ranch with a custom-built home made of shipping containers is on sale for $US1.65 million.
  • The property is “a rare opportunity to live the ranch life only 35 minutes from Aspen,” listing agent Bryan Cournoyer of Douglas Elliman told Business Insider.
  • Here’s a look inside the property, which sits on 35 acres and boasts sweeping views of the Rockies.
A Colorado ranch home made out of shipping containers is on the market for $US1.65 million.

Bryan Cournoyer of Douglas Elliman represents the listing.

The house is situated on 35 acres roughly half an hour northwest of Aspen.

It is surrounded by horse farms …

… and boasts unobstructed views of the Elk Mountain range and Roaring Fork Valley.

Every so often, elk wander over to the property from the valley.

The home spans 1,351 square feet and is minimalistic in its design, placing an emphasis on views of the mountains and surrounding land.

The modern kitchen has stainless steel appliances …

… and transitions into a living area with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Throughout the home, dark wood floors contrast with white corrugated steel walls.

The living area opens up to a lower level …

… which in lieu of sunshine features a string of bright white lights.

The home has two bathrooms …

… and two bedrooms.

It also has multiple upstairs decks for soaking up the Colorado scenery.

The property qualifies for agricultural zoning and therefore a large tax benefit, Cournoyer told Business Insider.

