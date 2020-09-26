A minimalist mountaintop home is Aspen's most expensive sale this year at nearly $32 million — take a look inside

Courtesy Coldwell Banker

A 7-bedroom home that sold for $US31.85 million last month is Aspen’s most expensive home sale this year, according to listing agency Coldwell Banker.

Aspen, Colorado, an affluent ski town, has become a hotspot for wealthy Americans looking to relocate during the pandemic.

Take a look inside 34 Placer Lane, which boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, an infinity pool, and stunning views of the Rockies.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A seven-bedroom home in Aspen, Colorado, set the record last month as the affluent ski town’s most expensive home sale of the year, according to Coldwell Banker. The home sold for $US31.85 million.

Courtesy Coldwell Banker

Carrie Wells of Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate represented both the buyer and seller for 34 Placer Lane.

Source: Coldwell Banker

Located on top of Red Mountain just minutes from downtown Aspen, the 10,000-square-foot residence offers sweeping views of the Rockies, from Independence Pass to Mount Sopris.

Courtesy Coldwell Banker

Source: Coldwell Banker

Red Mountain is also known as Aspen’s “Billionaire Mountain.” The median home price is $US18.7 million, according to Realtor.com. Residents have included candy mogul William Wrigley Jr., Walmart heiress Ann Walton Kroenke, and Jeff Bezos’ parents.

Google Maps

Source: Business Insider, Realtor.com

The layout certainly takes advantage of the home’s prime location. Floor-to-ceiling windows bring the outside in …

Courtesy Coldwell Banker

Source: Coldwell Banker

… and a slatted wood exterior casts shifting light patterns throughout the home.

Courtesy Coldwell Banker

Source: Coldwell Banker

High ceilings create a feeling of openness throughout the space, from the living area …

Courtesy Coldwell Banker

Source: Coldwell Banker

… to the seven en-suite bedrooms.

Courtesy Coldwell Banker

Source: Coldwell Banker

The home sits on just under an acre of land, and sliding glass doors open up to almost 5,000 square feet of outdoor living space.

Courtesy Coldwell Banker

Source: Coldwell Banker

Outdoor fireplaces invite après-ski cocktails.

Courtesy Coldwell Banker

Source: Coldwell Banker

And a heated infinity pool offers R&R after a day on the slopes.

Courtesy Coldwell Banker

Source: Coldwell Banker

Aspen has seen record sales this month as affluent Americans flee cities in search of nature and wide open spaces.

Courtesy Coldwell Banker

Aspen real estate agent Steven Shane told Business Insider earlier this month that the resort town is slated to close over $US1 billion in sales for 35-day period ending on September 30. That’s almost 10 times the sale volume for the same period in 2019.

Source: Coldwell Banker

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.