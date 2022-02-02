Step inside one of the most expensive homes for sale in Aspen — a $51 million mansion with glass elevators, a cinema, and 10 fireplaces

Surrounded by a national forest, Aspen Park is a sprawling 15,000-square-foot home that’s one of a few properties listed for more than $US50 ($AU70) million in Aspen, Colorado, according to Zillow. The exterior of Aspen Park in Colorado. David Marlow/Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Zillow Source: Carrie Wells

The 5.6-acre property is currently listed by real estate agent Carrie Wells for $US51 ($AU72) million. The backyard to Aspen Park. David Marlow/Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Source: Carrie Wells

Insider toured the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home, where Wells highlighted both the high-tech and intricate details that earn the home its expensive price tag. The grand room and dining room in Aspen Park. David Marlow/Coldwell Banker Mason Morse

The contemporary home was completed in 2015 by owner Lawrence F. De George, according to the listing. Wells said that De George previously built yachts, and hired Charles Cunniffe Architects, Hansen Construction, and interior designer Donna Guerra Design to complete his vision. The owner paid special attention to detail throughout the home, Carrie Wells told Insider. David Marlow/Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Source: Carrie Wells

Upon entry through a glass pivot door, visitors step inside the home’s grand room. The front entrance to the home is an enormous pivot door. David Marlow/Coldwell Banker Mason Morse

The open layout and floor-to-ceiling windows seamlessly connect the room to the outdoors. The living room has views of Independence Pass. David Marlow/Coldwell Banker Mason Morse

Looking to the east, there are views of Independence Pass, one of Colorado’s famous mountain passes. The back terrace. David Marlow/Coldwell Banker Mason Morse

To the west, Aspen Mountain is visible, and its base is just a five-minute drive away. Skiers walking up to Aspen Mountain in Aspen, Colorado. Monica Humphries/Insider

The grand room connects to the dining room, which features an intricate animal mosaic. The room’s two doors to the kitchen automatically open and close — ideal for a formal dinner, Wells said. The dining room in Aspen Park. David Marlow/Coldwell Banker Mason Morse

Behind the grand room is the kitchen, which has two islands, a living area, and a walk-in pantry. The kitchen has two islands. David Marlow/Coldwell Banker Mason Morse

Aspen Park also has five bedrooms and 10 fireplaces. In the primary bedroom, there’s a gas fireplace and views of the nearby mountain range. The primary bedroom in Aspen Park. David Marlow/Coldwell Banker Mason Morse

The primary also comes with a unique oxygen system. In a closet, a panel controls how much oxygen is pumped into the room to mimic different sea levels and reduce the effects of altitude sickness, Wells said. The control panel to the home’s oxygen system. Monica Humphries/Insider

Two separate bathrooms branch out from the primary bedroom. One of the two bathrooms that’s attached to the primary bedroom in Aspen Park. David Marlow/Coldwell Banker Mason Morse

Each of these bathrooms have a fireplace, steam shower, and TV. In one bathroom, there’s even a “refrigerator for perfumes and cosmetics,” Wells said. The bathroom has a fireplace, TV, and fridge. David Marlow/Coldwell Banker Mason Morse

To get upstairs, choose from an elevator or a winding staircase. The curved glass for the elevators cost nearly $US1 ($AU1) million, Wells said. One of two elevators in Aspen Park. David Marlow/Coldwell Banker Mason Morse

On the second story are two offices. The rooms are soundproof and each features hand-picked granite, marble, and quartz. One of two offices in the home. David Marlow/Coldwell Banker Mason Morse

Areas like a door to a utility closet — traditionally simple parts of a home — are art pieces in Aspen Park, Wells said.

Throughout the home are themes of Art Deco. The cinema, for instance, is inspired by Hollywood’s Golden Age. “Its doors are inlaid with wood and metal and match the carpet,” Wells noted. The cinema in Aspen Park. David Marlow/Coldwell Banker Mason Morse

The home also has its own workout studio with 180-degree views of the surrounding forest. The home even has a workout room. David Marlow/Coldwell Banker Mason Morse

After a workout, there’s a hot tub shrouded in privacy. The home currently has a hot tub, and Wells said there’s room for a pool as well. David Marlow/Coldwell Banker Mason Morse

Finally, the home’s garage has iconic yellow Lamborghini cabinetry. The garage features a bright yellow. David Marlow/Coldwell Banker Mason Morse

And if that isn’t enough, the listing also includes the 3-acre lot next door, which could be developed into anything from a guest house to a pickleball court, Wells said. The exterior of Aspen Park. Mason Morse Source: Carrie Wells