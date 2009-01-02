Bitter Ex-Resident Tries To Blow Up Aspen

A crazed 72-year-old tried to bomb Aspen’s banks, threatening “mass death.” There were no victims, save for the would-be killer who committed suicide. The city was evacuated on New Year’s Eve.



AP via Yahoo: A one-time resident of this city who had been bitter over its transformation into a playground for the rich left four gift-wrapped bombs downtown in a bank-robbery attempt, turning New Year’s Eve celebrations into a mass evacuation, police said Thursday.

The dangerous bombs were made of gasoline and cell phone parts and came with notes warning of “mass death.” The 72-year-old man suspected of placing them in two banks and in an alleyway on Wednesday shot and killed himself a short time later, police said.



The body of James Chester Blanning, who grew up in Aspen and lived in Denver since 2003, was found Thursday, police said.

Blanning walked into two Aspen banks about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and left packages wrapped in holiday paper along with notes saying the boxes contained bombs, police said…

“We believe the suspect abandoned his plan halfway through,” said Linn, who said Blanning’s notes didn’t name the other two banks he planned to target.

The threats prompted police to clear nearly all of downtown Aspen — 16 blocks that otherwise would have been filled with tens of thousands of New Year’s revelers. Residents were allowed to return at 4 a.m. Thursday, and the town’s holiday fireworks were rescheduled for Thursday night.

Some intrepid souls weren’t going to let a little thing like a bomb interrupt their New Year’s lingerie party, however.



Image from the Aspen police department, via ABC.

