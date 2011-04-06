Mobile Games Publisher Hopes To Fight Animal Cruelty With In-Game Donations

Commercials featuring abused animals get us every time. We could have the most incredible day, and the second one of those 30 second spots comes on TV, we’ll start blubbering. Bottom line, no animal deserves that sort of treatment.



Thankfully, ngmoco agrees. The mobile games publisher partnered with the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) to help save the thousands of neglected and mistreated creatures across the country.

In fact, you can play a huge role in the battle against cruelty using your iPhone. Download ngmoco’s incredibly popular Touch Pets Dogs 2 and Touch Pets Cats, and you’ll be able to donate directly to the ASPCA through those Apps. Do so, and ngmoco will reward you with exclusive in-game items for your pets.

Every cat deserves a loving forever home, even virtual ones.

“It is exciting to work with a company like ngmoco that is using its popular games as a force for philanthropic good,” said Steve Froehlich, vice president of development and membership for the ASPCA. “Touch Pets players who donate during the game contribute to a worthwhile cause dedicated to helping our animal companions, and are also able to care for and adopt a virtual pet of their very own in the process.”

Ngmoco’s CEO, Neil Young, echoed this sentiment.

“We are pleased to be able to support the ASPCA’s mission through ngmoco’s Touch Pets games. Our pets, whether they’re virtual or real, give us countless hours of love and affection, and we want to do our part to protect them.”

We definitely agree. Let’s all do our part to stop animal abuse.

Download Touch Pets Dogs 2

Download Touch Pets Cats

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.