ASOS Temporarily Shuts Down Business After Warehouse Fire

Popular internet retailer ASOS has been forced to temporarily shut down operations due to a fire in its warehouse.

The retailer replaced its website with a page expressing its apologises for the inconvenience.

Australia is one of ASOS’ most successful regions with the British brand launching an Australian website in 2012.

Further details on the e-retailers operations are yet to be released but ASOS has posted these tweets.

We've had a fire in our warehouse & fortunately nobody's hurt. There's some damage so we can't take any orders right now. Sincere apologies — ASOS (@ASOS) June 21, 2014

'Wow – thanks for the support.. We'll keep you updated… — ASOS (@ASOS) June 21, 2014

