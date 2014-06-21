ASOS Temporarily Shuts Down Business After Warehouse Fire

sarah kimmorley

Popular internet retailer ASOS has been forced to temporarily shut down operations due to a fire in its warehouse.

The retailer replaced its website with a page expressing its apologises for the inconvenience.

Australia is one of ASOS’ most successful regions with the British brand launching an Australian website in 2012.

Further details on the e-retailers operations are yet to be released but ASOS has posted these tweets.

