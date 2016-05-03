ASOS launched a tech accelerator a week after Topshop did the same thing

ASOS ASOS CEO Nick Beighton.

ASOS is going to launch its own startup accelerator, and it comes less than a week after rival Topshop announced that its own accelerator, Top Pitch, is being run in partnership with startup incubator Wayra UK.

ASOS, which describes itself as a fashion destination for 20-somethings, is calling on mature startups with “proven track records” to apply for a place in its accelerator.

ASOS is particularly keen to hear from young companies that can help it to surface its 80,000 plus products to customers and startups that can improve the company’s reward scheme. However, unlike other fashion accelerators, ASOS is not looking to incubate companies developing wearable products or 3D printing tech.

Those that get accepted onto the eight-month programme will receive direct investment, mentoring, and office space in Central London. They will also get access to an “extensive investor network” and possible access to the ASOS network.

Cliff Cohen, ASOS CIO, said the accelerator will help the company to serve the needs of its customers “as they evolve.”

“There are specific areas where we would like to accelerate innovation, but we are also excited to hear what ideas come back from the startups themselves,” said Cohen in a statement. “The potential here, for ASOS, our customers and the companies we end up working with, is huge and Wayra UK is the perfect partner to work with on this search.”

Business Insider has contacted ASOS to find out how many startups it plans to accept onto its accelerator course and how much investment they will receive.

