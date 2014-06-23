ASOS Is Back After A Warehouse Fire Halted Online Shopping At The Weekend

Online shopping giant ASOS is back up and running and taking orders after a fire ripped through its warehouse in the United Kingdom at the weekend, temporarily forcing the retailer to suspend all shopping as it determined the extent of the damage.

ASOS tweeted this a short time ago:

We're back online now! Sorry we were out of action, and thank you so much for all the kind tweets. Happy shopping! http://t.co/1exDzeqqFD — ASOS Australia (@ASOS_Au) June 23, 2014

Sunday afternoon online shoppers were forced to go elsewhere when ASOS hit pause as it counted the cost of the fire at its huge warehouse in Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

No one was injured in the blaze at the distribution centre which took fire fighters several hours to bring under control.

Here’s the message ASOS posted on its site over the weekend:

