Social Network For The Elite Is Getting Even More Exclusive

ASmallWorld, the invite-only social network for “the elite,” is about to become even more exclusive.



The site, which bills itself as “a private international community of culturally influential people who are connected by three degrees,” launched to a lot of fanfare back in 2004.

Harvey Weinstein bought a stake in 2006 (which he later sold), and the site has been reinventing itself for the last couple of years.

ASW will officially relaunch today as a paid-subscription service, offering travel and lifestyle content and deals to a limited pool of members. Until recently, the website had around 850,000 users; under the new business model, it will cap users at 250,000.

CEO Sabine Heller said the move would let the company verify its entire user base and “ensure the integrity of our community in a way that no social network has ever done before.”

The relaunch comes a couple of months after a major user purge: ASW famously booted both Tiger Woods and Lindsay Lohan from its ranks, and stopped accepting new applicants in March.

Now, anyone who wants to join has to fork over an annual fee of 85 EUR ($110).

Here are a few perks of membership:

Deals, discounts, and special access from hundreds of partners including airlines, hotels, salons, spas, and fashion designers

A membership card designed by designer and actor Waris Ahluwalia

Access to more than 50 ASW events worldwide every month, including small parties, weekend getaways, and concerts

A customised website experience and mobile app

Complimentary services from a nightlife concierge The World’s Finest Clubs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.