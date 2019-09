Asmaa Mahfouz recorded the video that may have sparked the Egyptian protests that broke out on January 25th.



She recorded this particular vlog one week before the protests began and posted it on Facebook. Soon after, the video turned viral within Egypt and was a huge catalyst in starting the riots.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.