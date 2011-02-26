Just In Time For The Revolution, Vogue Does Profile Of Syria's Sexy First Lady

Photo: Vogue

Dictators’ wives! They’re just as chic and sexy as any other first lady.Just in time for the revolution, Vogue does a glowing puff piece on Asma al-Assad, the first lady of Syria.



Asma al-Assad is glamorous, young, and very chic—the freshest and most magnetic of first ladies. Her style is not the couture-and-bling dazzle of Middle Eastern power but a deliberate lack of adornment. She’s a rare combination: a thin, long-limbed beauty with a trained analytic mind who dresses with cunning understatement. Paris Match calls her “the element of light in a country full of shadow zones.” She is the first lady of Syria.

The best is this bizarre ode to Syrian democracy:

Asma’s husband, Bashar al-Assad, was elected president in 2000, after the death of his father, Hafez al-Assad, with a startling 97 per cent of the vote.

Meanwhile, from the Guardian yesterday: “Syris clamps down on dissent with beating and arrests.”

