The 19 Most Influential Men Of The Year

Barack Obama may be the most powerful man in the world, but he hasn't had it easy. In the first year of his second term, his administration has been hit with the Edward Snowden leak, the Syria crisis, the Obamacare rollout, the government shutdown and debt-ceiling deadline, to name only a few storms he's had to weather.

With an acrimonious Congress deeply mired in partisan battles, there are no easy answers to the issues facing America, and it remains to be seen how President Obama will fare in a time of low trust in government. Still, his steady hand in the face of GOP adversity makes it seem like the commander-in-chief was the real winner of the shutdown.