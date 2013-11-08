The 19 Most Influential Men Of The Year

The results are in.
This story was originally published by AskMen.
Jimmy Kimmel isn't afraid to push buttons, and that's what makes him one of the most entertaining late-night hosts. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, he has managed to make a television show that is relevant in the internet age, premiering pranks that are designed to go viral, like the 'Worst Twerk Ever' YouTube video and his numerous streeter stunts in which he lures passersby into making fools of themselves. A recent dispute -- and reconciliation -- with Kanye West powered his ratings through the roof, proving that no matter how much controversy he causes, Kimmel is having the last laugh. More on Jimmy Kimmel >
The 40-year-old Google cofounder is one of the most prominent Silicon Valley tycoons. His creation has changed the world in a greater way than perhaps any other product and shows no sign of diminishing in importance. This year, the very private Brin garnered attention for mixing the personal with business, as rumours spread that he and his wife were living separately after his affair with a Google employee. Still, no personal scandal can diminish his accomplishments. Google has made Brin filthy rich -- his net worth is estimated to be more than $US24.4 billion -- and continues its reign as one of the most profitable internet companies. More on Sergey Brin >
Barack Obama may be the most powerful man in the world, but he hasn't had it easy. In the first year of his second term, his administration has been hit with the Edward Snowden leak, the Syria crisis, the Obamacare rollout, the government shutdown and debt-ceiling deadline, to name only a few storms he's had to weather.
With an acrimonious Congress deeply mired in partisan battles, there are no easy answers to the issues facing America, and it remains to be seen how President Obama will fare in a time of low trust in government. Still, his steady hand in the face of GOP adversity makes it seem like the commander-in-chief was the real winner of the shutdown. More On Barack Obama >
Few actors are just as believable in musicals as is in action films. But such is the appeal of the beloved-by-both-sexes Aussie, and that kind of marketability has made Hugh Jackman one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. This year, he starred inWolverine, which opened at No. 1 at the box office, and took on a critically acclaimed role in auteur Denis Villeneuve's Prisoners. Oscar nominations have yet to be announced, but our bet is that Jackman's name will be listed at least once. More On Hugh Jackman >
Brothers Sam and Dan Houser are the creative geniuses behind Rockstar Games, and the company they cofounded is responsible for the megahit series Grand Theft Auto, which has sold over 150 million copies since it first debuted in 1997. The brothers have not just confined themselves to business dealings, however; both have taken an active role in writing, producing and directing the games, ensuring nothing gets released that doesn't meet their personal standards. With the release of Grand Theft Auto Vearlier this month smashing all video game sales records, it's a safe bet that their influence will continue to shine for years to come. More on Sam & Dan Houser >
Alexis Ohanian cofounded what is arguably the most influential social media platform: Reddit. True to its slogan, it really is 'the front page of the internet,' and continues to grow in popularity. Ohanian once famously said, 'Facebook makes me hate the people I know, and Reddit makes me love the people I don't,' highlighting the fact that Reddit is one of the rare social-media platforms that encourages non-self-indulgent conversation.
Now Ohanian, at just 30, has just published a business manifesto, Without Their Permission: How the 21st Century Will Be Made, Not Managed, and is concentrating on open-internet activism and on investing in and advising worthy startups. More on Alexis Ohanian >
2013 is the year in which Jay-Z became Jay Z, teamed up with Samsung to release his album Magna Carta Holy Grail via a smartphone app and embarked on a stadium tour with Justin Timberlake. He's proven to all of us that he is, in fact, not a businessman, but a business, man, and continues to remain as relevant as ever.
As one-half of the world's most powerful super-couple, Jay wields greater influence than almost any other celebrity, and his every move is documented and parsed by fans and media alike. With an upcoming Ron Howard-directed documentary, Made in America, and a cover on Vanity Fair's 'New Establishment' issue, Jay Z's star power will continue to shine. More On Jay Z >
Is there anything Justin can't do? He sings, he dances, he acts, and he makes hilarious skits with Jimmy Fallon -- he's 2013's ultimate, all-around pop star. He's simply really good at performing and is easily the classiest, most likable male celebrity working today. With a two-part album, a tour with Jay Z and a role in the acclaimed Coen brothers' flick Inside Llewyn Davis under his belt this year, he's riding high as ever, and shows no signs of diminishing in relevance. Justin Timberlake is a pop star for the ages. More On Justin Timberlake >
Though Russia is always a major player in world affairs, the country and its leader, Vladimir Putin, have been thrust into the spotlight more than usual this year. The upcoming Sochi Olympics and the Edward Snowden asylum debate have something to do with it, but Putin's hard line against Obama on Syria has emerged as one of the most important international-relations stories of the year. More On Vladimir Putin >
This year, NBC announced that Jimmy Fallon would be taking over for Jay Leno when he retires next year. That would have come as a shock a few years ago, but Fallon has proven himself the best fit for the job in the internet age.
His late-night show broke ground by hiring a well-known hip-hop group (The Roots) and figuring out the secret sauce to courting millennials (celebrity-studded, made-for-YouTube skits that almost always go viral, obviously). Fallon possesses a unique, infectious charisma that very few hosts today have. It makes him impossible to dislike and ensures TV gold. More on Jimmy Fallon >
The biggest surprise of the NFL season is undoubtedly Peyton Manning. The 37-year-old is having a spectacular year, defying his age and the expectations of everyone in the know. The quarterback has been leading the Broncos to victory, all the while earning more impressive beginning-of-the-season stats than any other QB in history.
Part of Manning's success seems to come from his refusal to check out mentally, and he's been quoted as saying that he still has a lot to learn. Let his late-career resurgence serve as a lesson to anyone who feels like starting to give up after middle age. More on Peyton Manning >
Future MBA students should look forward to studying the Reed Hastings style of management. Since founding Netflix, he's been an innovative CEO, paying good employees well, rewarding them with stock, abolishing sick/vacation days (in favour of individual time off) and not tolerating average performances.
This year, Netflix freed viewers from the shackles of TV networks by producing and releasing entire seasons of original series at once. Fan reactions to House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black were immediate and rapturous, proving that Hastings is doing something right. More on Reed Hastings >
Who would have thought that the son of the Growing Pains dad would end up becoming one of the most viable male pop stars of our age? When his Marvin Gaye-inspired (some stay 'stolen'), Pharrell-produced track 'Blurred Lines' hit airwaves this year, it became utterly inescapable and was further boosted by a sexy, nudity-heavy music video.
'Blurred Lines' now ranks as the highest-selling single of the year and has catapulted Robin Thicke into stardom. It turns out that Thicke had been toiling in relative obscurity for years, but now, at the age of 36, he is finally getting his due. More on Robin Thicke >
Drake has been hugely popular for years, but he wasn't exactly respected by hardcore rap fans. Sure, his sensitive lyrics and guest verses won him legions of female fans and millions of dollars, but it wasn't until he dropped his latest album, Nothing Was the Same, that he proved to doubters that he has the hip-hop chops to be the Jay Z to a younger generation. With a tour to take him through the rest of 2013 and an album to promote, he won't be laying low any time soon. More on Drake >
It's impossible to overstate the impact Nelson Mandela has had on the world. A revolutionary who fought for years against apartheid in South Africa and became the country's first black president, Mandela has become not only a beloved national figure but a symbol of peace around the world. He spent much of 2013 fighting illness, and though he's since rallied, admirers everywhere have been considering the legacy the 95-year-old will leave behind. Mandela stands for the power of having the patience and faith to fight for what you believe in. More on Nelson Mandela >
Chris Hadfield is the astronaut who had the brilliant idea of bringing social media to space. During his stay at the International Space Station, he shared updates on life in space to Twitter and Facebook users, and filmed a cover of David Bowie's 'Space Oddity.' The result was, of course, viral. Hadfield, who retired after returning to Earth this year, expanded his reach into yet another field by releasing a new book, An Astronaut's Guide to Life on Earth last month.
He'll be remembered not only for his astronomical accomplishments but for doing more than any other astronaut to make space accessible to the public. For a guy who has spent quite a bit of time in other dimensions, he's certainly down to earth. More on Chris Hadfield >
'Your performance as Walter White was the best acting I have seen -- ever.' That line comes from an email Anthony Hopkins sent to Bryan Cranston, and we are in complete agreement. Cranston's nuanced performance in Breaking Bad is undeniably masterful, and though the show is over, fans will rediscover and rewatch it for years to come. Cranston may never get another role to match that of Walter White, but he doesn't need to. His legacy is set. More on Bryan Cranston >
Jason Collins will go down in the history books for being the first active pro athlete to come out as gay. Though it came in the same year as debates about gay marriage raged in the U.S. and France, few people expected such a milestone in professional sports when Collins appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated in May, and even fewer expected it to happen in the NBA.
Though Collins, who is not signed to a team right now, may have an uncertain future in basketball, he will always be remembered for having the courage to do what no other athlete has done before and for making the sports world a more open and tolerant place. More on Jason Collins >
One of humanity's weaknesses is our inability to see past the veil of the present into the fog of the future. But every so often, someone with a strange, piercing vision comes along -- someone who can clearly see where everything is headed, and works tirelessly to ensure that that future comes about. We call men like these thinkers, innovators, geniuses; men like Thomas Edison, who brought us the telephone; or Steve Jobs, who re-invented the way we interact with computers.
It's fair to say that 2013 has made us aware of another man like this. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Motors and SpaceX, has innovated in almost every realm imaginable. He cofounded PayPal, upended space exploration, made electric cars both sexy and viable and proposed what could be a revolutionary solution to America's slowly decaying highways, the Hyperloop. Elon Musk is so ahead of his time, in fact, that it's difficult to fully comprehend the extent of his influence. More than anyone else on this list, he is a true visionary. More on Elon Musk >
