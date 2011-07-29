A Quarter Of All People Would Date A Co-Worker, But Only If They Were A Subordinate

Earlier this week, we told you that 50 per cent of American men would ask Warren Buffet for financial advice if they could choose one person. That revelation came from AskMen’s 2011 Great Male Survey, a month-long online poll, which Business Insider partnered with, that aims to understand how the “modern man” thinks and behaves. More than 80,000 people from the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Australia participated in the survey.



In our continuing quest to probe the male brain, we couldn’t resist asking the world’s dedicated workforce of men (and some women) if they would ever date someone in the office.

It’s no secret that the workplace is a breeding ground for relationships – at least that’s what usually happens when you put lots of single men and women in close quarters for more than 40 hours a week.

Office romances, however, are more tricky to predict than the regular dating story line. The thought of seeing your love interest all day, everyday might seem like a soft and fuzzy idea at first — until you begin clawing each other’s eyes out at home, or worse, decide to split.

That’s probably why about 45% of people claim they have never dated someone in their office and agree that it’s a terrible idea.

Only 4% of the population, on the other hand, admit to currently be dating a colleague (Of course, that only accounts for the bravest and most honest respondents).

More shocking is the close to 25% per cent of people who claim they would date someone in their office, but only if he/she was in a lower-level position. So much for equal opportunity.

See the full summary of results in the chart below:

