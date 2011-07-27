SURVEY: American Men Trust Warren Buffett More Than Anyone For Financial Advice

This year, Business Insider partnered with AskMen for their annual Great Male Survey; an extensive, month-long online poll that seeks to understand “exactly what it means to be a man.”



More than 80,000 people from the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia responded to the survey. We’ll post the most interesting results over the next few weeks.



For this first question, the BI newsroom wondered — who would the modern man go to for financial advice — a TV personality, a well-known financial guru, or their own families? Well folks, the results are in, and some of the answers may surprise you.

We provided a colourful chart below with a summary of the findings, but here are a few key points:

In the U.S. and Canada, more people trust Warren Buffett for financial advice over anyone else. They trust their dads the second most.

U.K. respondents trust Warren Buffett the least and their dads the second least.

69% of Australian respondents and 29% of British respondents would ask Jim Cramer for financial advice over Suze Orman, Donald Trump, Warren Buffett, or their dads.

With the exception of the U.K., Suze Orman would be the last person respondents would ask for financial advice.

