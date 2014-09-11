Asking One Simple Question Could Help Prevent 7 Deaths A Day. RUOK?

Facebook/ R U OK Day

Suicide kills on average 2,415 Australians yearly.

That’s almost seven preventable deaths every day.

According to the ABS, twice as many people died from suicide in Australia, than in car accidents.

Change is needed.

In order to increase awareness and get people talking about this taboo issue, World Suicide Prevention Day wants people to reflect on the importance of reaching out to help reduce suicide risk.

Health minister Peter Dutton says “We must continue to highlight the importance of recognising when people are in trouble and helping them to access support.”

Here’s the traction #RUOK? is getting on Twitter. From movie stars to sporting legends. All it takes is three simple words.

Look to your left. Look to your right. Ask – RU OK? @ruokday. This one question could save a life. #dosomething — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 10, 2014

Don’t let your loved ones bottle up the stuff that’s pulling them down. Ask them #ruok & listen either way @ruokday​ — Didier Cohen (@DidierCohen) September 11, 2014

@ruokday >“@MackayCutters: Players Dan Murphy Mitch Day were on hand this morning to support RUOK? Yellow bus tour. pic.twitter.com/EN1EPr752f” — Wendell Sailor (@RealBigDell) August 18, 2014

Robin Williams' tragic passing is yet another reminder that mental illness is a very debilitating reality for so many & we need to ask ruok? — Guy Sebastian (@GuySebastian) August 12, 2014

For 24 hour support call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or visit www.lifeline.org.au/crisischat

