Asking One Simple Question Could Help Prevent 7 Deaths A Day. RUOK?

Sarah Kimmorley
Facebook/ R U OK Day

Suicide kills on average 2,415 Australians yearly.

That’s almost seven preventable deaths every day.

According to the ABS, twice as many people died from suicide in Australia, than in car accidents.

Change is needed.

In order to increase awareness and get people talking about this taboo issue, World Suicide Prevention Day wants people to reflect on the importance of reaching out to help reduce suicide risk.

Health minister Peter Dutton says “We must continue to highlight the importance of recognising when people are in trouble and helping them to access support.”

Here’s the traction #RUOK? is getting on Twitter. From movie stars to sporting legends. All it takes is three simple words.

For 24 hour support call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or visit www.lifeline.org.au/crisischat

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.