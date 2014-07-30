Twitter Users Are Asking The Company's CEO All Kinds Of Insane Questions Today

Dylan Love

It started off simply enough. CNBC is interviewing Twitter CEO Dick Costolo at 4 p.m. ET today and invited Twitter users to send in their questions using the hashtag #AskCostolo.

Investor Paul Kedrosky noticed the mischief, and it snowballed from there:

Screen Shot 2014 07 29 at 10.32.55 AMScreenshot

New York Times writer Mike Isaac got the ball rolling pretty hard:

Screen Shot 2014 07 29 at 10.34.01 AMScreenshot

NBC weatherman Ryan Phillips commented on Costolo’s lack of Twitter verification:

Screen Shot 2014 07 29 at 10.35.08 AMScreenshot

Here’s one from way out of left field:

Screen Shot 2014 07 29 at 10.43.08 AMScreenshot

Everyone’s a comedian!

Screen Shot 2014 07 29 at 10.48.29 AMScreenshot

Here’s one question we’d love to see Costolo answer — Twitter hotshots love the @darth account and no one knows who’s behind it.

Screen Shot 2014 07 29 at 10.52.46 AMScreenshot

Here’s an example of why people love @darth:

Screen Shot 2014 07 29 at 11.57.04 AMScreenshot

A question about names:

Screen Shot 2014 07 29 at 11.59.01 AMScreenshot

Nothing like a good Elvis Costello joke:

Screen Shot 2014 07 29 at 12.03.33 PMScreenshot

Who knows what this one’s about…

Screen Shot 2014 07 29 at 12.06.26 PMScreenshot

Short and to the point:

Screen Shot 2014 07 29 at 11.00.10 AMScreenshot

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.