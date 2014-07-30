Twitter Users Are Asking The Company's CEO All Kinds Of Insane Questions Today

It started off simply enough. CNBC is interviewing Twitter CEO Dick Costolo at 4 p.m. ET today and invited Twitter users to send in their questions using the hashtag #AskCostolo.
Investor Paul Kedrosky noticed the mischief, and it snowballed from there:
New York Times writer Mike Isaac got the ball rolling pretty hard:
NBC weatherman Ryan Phillips commented on Costolo’s lack of Twitter verification:
Here’s one from way out of left field:
Everyone’s a comedian!
Here’s one question we’d love to see Costolo answer — Twitter hotshots love the @darth account and no one knows who’s behind it.
Here’s an example of why people love @darth:
A question about names:
Nothing like a good Elvis Costello joke:
Who knows what this one’s about…
Short and to the point:
