Ask.com Taunts Yahoo, Poaches Yahoos

IAC’s (IACI) search engine Ask.com is sponsoring a booth at search engine marketing conference going on right now and it put up a big board that reads:

“My company just gave up on search. Where do I work now? Http://www.ask.com/careers.”

Obviously, the poster is meant to taunt Yahoo (YHOO).

But Search Engine Land’s Barry Schwartz, who took this photo, makes a good point: hasn’t Ask — which relies on Google search results and ads — given up on search too?

Anyway, anybody paying attention knows that the real answer to this search query is Microsoft, which plans to hire 400 or so Yahoo search engineers.

