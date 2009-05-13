Ask.com CEO Safka Out

Ask.com Jim Safka is leaving IAC (IACI) to become CEO of an online textbook rental company, the WSJ reports. Safka took the Ask.com position 1.5 years ago. He’ll be replaced by Scott Garell, whose new title will be president of Ask Networks.

Safka “presided over Ask’s acquisition of Dictionary.com and rebuilt a substantial amount of the company’s technology,” the WSJ’s Jessica Vascellaro notes. But as she also notes, Ask has not increased its share of the search market under Safka — it’s stuck around 4%.

