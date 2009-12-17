Ask Weisenthal And Carney Anything!

Watch John Carney answer your questions >

Watch Joe Weisenthal’s answers HERE >



Watch Clusterstock Special: 2009 – The Year Of The Great Reversal >

Watch Clusterstock Special: The Movers And Shakers Of 2009 >

Every Thursday, we address reader questions and feedback on video.

This is your last chance to ask the Clusterstock editors anything you want this year.

John Carney and Joe Weisenthal will answer readers’ questions in video segments, which will be posted this and next Thursday at 11AM ET.

You Ask, We Answer will have a special edition on Wednesday, Dec. 30, in which Weisenthal and Carney will discuss your questions together, and highlight some of the most important stories from 2009.

So if there’s anything you want to ask or complain about, fire away. You can do this until 9:00 AM ET on Thursday (Dec 17), in three ways:

Leave a question in the comments below

Tweet your question and include the word “#tbilive” (TBI Live)

Send an email to [email protected]

We will try to get through as many questions as possible, but we’ll pick those we think everyone else might be interested in.

Thanks for participating!

See Previous Q&A Segments:

– Clusterstock: You Ask, We Answer- 12/03/09

– Clusterstock: You Ask, We Answer – 12/10/09

