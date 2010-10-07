Ask These 4 Questions In An Interview To Get The Job

Photo: noisiestpassenger via Flickr

Most interviewees focus solely on their potential answers to interviewer queries when they prepare for an interview.But it’s really the questions you ask that can make or break your candidacy.



At appropriate intervals during an interview, you should ask questions that communicate your interest in the position, highlight your capabilities and demonstrate your commitment to excelling in your career.

Remember, since you’re competing (either with other candidates or against yourself), by asking questions you are expanding your competitive palette from just answers to your answers and your questions.

Tackle the interviewer's doubts by first discovering them and then addressing them. Some will be legitimate shortcomings but most will be misunderstandings. Either way, you should take your best shot at diffusing the interviewer's concerns. Alternatively, the interviewer may respond that they have no doubt about your ability to handle the job. And if they think this, you benefit from the interviewer stating it aloud. It helps strengthen their belief. O.K., it's a totally loaded question, but it is effective at getting the interviewer to think about your fit with the company. It also sets up a statement about how that fit should weigh favourably in the decision to hire you. More employees get let go for not fitting into the work culture than for any other reason. You should never fail to ask this question if you're being interviewed by a potential boss. If you don't get the job, it's usually just a misunderstanding We have all had interviews that went well and others that have gone poorly. Sometimes, it isn't a fit. More often, it is a simple misunderstanding between people about what the other represents. Asking questions in addition to answering them during an interview probably won't change the frequency of mis-fitting a person to position, However asking questions will make sure you are better understood and competitively positioned to win the job. From the interviewer's perspective, it can be hard to choose the right candidate from a series of one-sided question and answer sessions. The two way conversations are more engaging and influential to the outcome. One way or another, make your next interview go back and forth. To better your chances in your next interview, make sure you read: 10 Job Search Mistakes You're Probably Making >>

